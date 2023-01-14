Bernadine ‘Bernie’ Joyce Dresdow
Oct. 8, 1933 - Jan. 10, 2023
Bernadine “Bernie” Joyce Dresdow (nee Cramer), age 89, passed away on January 10, 2023. She was born in Milwaukee on October 8, 1933, the daughter of the late Herman and Erna (Bruskewitz) Cramer. Bernie is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, James Dresdow; her sons Robert (Barbara) and David. She is further survived by 4 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, her sister Bety Solis as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Jim and Bernie lived most of their lives in Waukesha where she enjoyed a career as a paralegal. Jim and Bernie were members of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church.
Private services were held.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations to the Presbyterian Homes Foundation (preshomes.org).
Church and Chapel Rudolph-Larsen Bros. is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.