WAUKESHA
Bernard ‘Bernie’ A. Anderson
Feb. 15, 1945 - July 20, 2022
Bernard “Bernie” A. Anderson of Waukesha was given by God on February 15, 1945, and was given back to God on July 20, 2022, at the age of 77. He was born in Waukesha, the son of Clarence E. and Catherine P. (nee Pittman) Anderson.
Bernie proudly served his country in the United States Army Reserves. On December 30, 1967, he married the love of his life, Marilynn Lahr at St. Luke Catholic Church in Brookfield.
He will be tremendously missed by his loving and devoted wife of 54 years, Marilynn, and his four amazing daughters, Margaret “Peggy” (Brian) Chivers, Jacquelynn (Adam) Craft, Nancy (Eric) Meyer and Wendy (Shiloh) Jackson; his remarkable grandchildren, Daniel Chivers (Andrea), Julieanne Chivers (Axel), Briana Craft, Alexis Craft, Darren Meyer and Gavin Meyer; and his special great-granddaughter Natalie Mae Chivers. Bernie’s brothers, Robert Anderson and Gary (Deb Dill) Anderson will miss him extensively, as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 29, from 4 p.m. until the 7 p.m. vigil service at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Visitation continues on Saturday, July 30, at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 2400 State Road 59, Waukesha, WI 53189, from 9 a.m. until the funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Entombment will be private for the family at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Memorials in Bernie’s name are appreciated to St Jude’s, AngelsGrace, or the charity of your choosing.
