Bernard J. ‘Bernie’ Babeck
On Thursday, July 14, 2022, at age 77, Bernie, loving husband and dad, caught the train to be with the love of his life, Darlene.
Bernie had a passion for trains and family. He loved having family gatherings, especially for the holidays; also showing off his amazing model train room he built over the 40-plus years he was in his last home. His train collection was amazing and something he was very proud of. He also loved his kids and was encouraging in whatever path they wanted to take in life. He and Darlene built their last home and spent 28 years together in it until she passed away in 2007, after which he continued to live in their home and maintained and did updates as needed, as he had always done throughout the years. Their yard was amazing, and they loved to do all the flowers, gardening and maintenance themselves. Outside and inside holiday decorations were awesome and always done by both of them with no outside help.
Bernie was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene; son Chuck; his parents, Frank and Mary; and brother Ray.
He is survived by his daughter Dawn (Brian) Hankwitz and son Frank (Amanda) Babeck. He is also survived by sisters Ruth “Toots” Gandlich, Cathy (Dan) Schweitzer and many other family members.
A private service will be held with the assistance of Church and Chapel Funeral Homes.
If you wish to send condolences, please send to 9302 W. Hayes Ave., West Allis, WI 53227.
Dad, we will love and miss you forever.
