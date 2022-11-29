Bernice ‘Bernie’ Titze
Jan. 14, 1935 - Dec. 24, 2018
Robert F. ‘Bob’ Titze
May 20, 1933 - Nov. 10, 2022
Bernie, age 83, was born in Merton, the daughter of the late Robert and Rose (Kilps) Stapleton. Bob, age 89, was born in Waukesha, the son of the late Floyd W. and Agnes L. (Omcik) Titze. They were married 65 years at the time Bernie passed away.
Loving parents of Earl (Renee) Titze, Linda Titze, Cheryl (Todd) Michaelis and Tim (Carry) Titze. Proud Nana and Papa of Rick (Bonnie) Titze, Lisa (Andy) Timple, and cherished great-grandparents of Cole. They are also survived by Bernie’s brothers Paul (Nancy) Stapleton and Norbert Stapleton, Bob’s sisters-in-law Karen Titze and Sue Titze, also nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to their parents, Bernie was preceded in death by her twin sister, Beatrice, and Bob was preceded in death by his brothers Larry, Gordon, Leroy and Raymond.
Bob and Bernie enjoyed spending time with their family, especially at Fin ‘N’ Feather Sportsman Club in Palmyra.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 3, from 10 a.m. until the combined Celebration of Life service for Bernie and Bob at 12 p.m. (noon) at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha.
Church and Chapel Rudolph-Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-549-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary, leave condolences or receive directions.