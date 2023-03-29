Bernice L. King
Jan. 20, 1938 - March 24, 2023
Bernice L. King (nee Freyer), born in Waukesha on January 20, 1938, passed away Friday, March 24, 2023, at home surrounded by her loving family.
Bernice is survived by her loving husband, Jack King, and four children, Kathy (Don) Ross, Mark (Gina) King, Heidi (Charlie) Martin and Tammy (Matt) Johnson. Forever cherished and remembered by her 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three sisters, Charlotte, Virginia and Darlene; sister-in-law Kay; and other close family and friends.
Visitation on Wednesday, March 29, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Max A. Sass and Sons Funeral Home, W173 S7629 Westwood Drive, Muskego, WI 53150.
Additional visitation will be held on Thursday, March 30, at Whitnall Park Lutheran Church, 5847 Lilac Lane, Hales Corners, WI 53130, from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Service following at 11 a.m.
Max A. Sass and Sons is serving the family. For more information, call 262-679-1560 or visit maxsass.com.