Bernita ‘Bea’ Ann Amerson
Dec. 1, 1928 — April 10, 2022
Bernita “Bea” Ann Amerson, age 93, passed away on April 10, 2022. Bernita was a devoted lifelong member of the Baha’i Faith, her maternal grandparents being among the earliest American Baha’is.
Bea was born in Elkhorn, Wisconsin, to Hazel and Andrew Gleason. Bea married Robert “Bob” Bruce Amerson in 1948. They were married for 66 years until his passing. Bea and Bob lived and raised their five children in various Chicago area and southeastern Wisconsin communities over the years. In addition to being a homemaker, Bea assisted Bob with his accounting practice, especially in its early years. In 1973, they settled in Waukesha, where for many years Bea served on the Waukesha Spiritual Assembly, the elected local administrative body of the Baha’i community.
Bea is survived by her children, Sheila, Terence, Nancy, Andrew and Robert, and their families.