Betty Ann Wagner (nee Doering)
Born Elizabeth Ann Doering on August 9, 1930, in Markesan, Betty passed peacefully Friday, September 16, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John; parents Neva (Johnson) and William Doering; and her brother Roger and his wife, Orlu.
Betty is survived by her daughter Lori Ann (Michael Hayes, Elmo and Grover) of Minnetonka, Minn.; her son Bret (Lori Kay) of Hartland; granddaughters Erin Rose of Los Angeles, Calif., and Sara Elizbeth of Milwaukee, and her son Scott of West Allis.
Betty is remembered for her quick wit and dry sense of humor, her homemade bread, her love of her children and grandchildren, and her dogs Tyler and Wrigley. A proud graduate of Waukesha High School and employee for “Ma Bell,” Betty worked at Kohl's for many years after her children were grown.
Her children would like to give special thanks to the wonderful staff of Care-Age of Brookfield and Badger Hospice for their loving support and tending to mom in her final years. Betty loved making the nurses laugh and they often stopped by just to see what humorous thing she would say.
Per her wishes, cremation will be handled by Randle Dable Brisk Funeral Home in Waukesha. Her remains will be privately interned at Wood National Cemetery in Milwaukee where she will rejoin John who was buried with military honors (Army - WWII) in 1986.
Donations in Betty’s name would gratefully be accepted by H.A.W.S. of Waukesha.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.