Betty E. Reynolds (nee Sellers)
Betty E. Reynolds (nee Sellers) died on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the age of 84.
Betty is survived by her husband, Earl; son Kevin (Sandra); stepson Preston; stepdaughter Shelly; her grandchildren, Jennie, Ezequiel, and Hayley; and her brother Jean.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Maddie Sellers.
Betty was born in Racine, Ohio. She lived for a time in Omaha, Nebraska, and later moved to Wisconsin where she lived in Hartland and Stone Bank.
Betty had a long professional career as the branch manager of the M&I bank in Stone Bank, where she retired.
Betty will be greatly missed.
A visitation will be held at Evert-Luko Funeral Home, 170 Warren Ave., Hartland, WI 53029, on Monday, August 7, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Betty’s final place of rest will be at the Gardens of Stone Bank Cemetery, immediately following the service.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.