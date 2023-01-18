Betty J. Hoover
March 25, 1939 - Jan. 14, 2023
Betty Jane Hoover (nee Mueller) was called to her heavenly home on January 14, 2023, at the age of 83 years. After a lifetime of hearing her savior Jesus's words from his under-shepherds, she now has heard the words, 'Well done, good and faithful servant,' from her chief shepherd, Jesus, in person, face to face.
After graduating from high school in Waukesha in 1957, Betty worked full time at Waukesha Motor Company, where she met Frank. That happy occasion resulted in 62-plus wonderful years of marriage.
Betty was blessed to be a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved all, and specialized in caring for elderly relatives and home-alones. Betty was a super planner and always seemed to know how to do what needed to be done. She loved housework and 'Betty clean' was as good as it gets.
Betty loved church with its many worship opportunities, many Bible studies, and times to serve, doing some of the many tasks that are so important to an Evangelical church. There is always much that gets done behind the scenes and the people are richly blessed who do these tasks. Betty was richly blessed.
Betty is survived by her husband, Franklin Hoover; children Jane (Eric) Backhaus, Daniel Hoover (Dana Kahler) and Jeffrey (Wendy) Hoover; brother David (MaryJo) Mueller; and sister Bonnie. She is also survived by sisters-in-law Sandra Mueller, Nancy Smith, JoAnne, Marge and Joyce Hoover and by grandchildren Melissa (Matthew) Jelinek, Steven Backhaus, Chrissy (David) Peters and Finnley and Everly Hoover. She is further survived by great-grandchildren Hailey and Matthew Peters, and by many beloved nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Helen (nee Zillmer) Mueller; brother Henry 'Butchie' Mueller; brother-in-law Robert Ralph (Bob) King; and brothers-in-law John, James, Gerald, Bert Jr. and Richard Hoover.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 21, from 10 a.m. to noon at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1052 White Rock Ave., Waukesha, with a funeral service to be held at 12 p.m. Burial will follow at Pilgrim's Rest Cemetery in Pewaukee.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waukesha, AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc or to the charity of your choice would be appreciated.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home of Waukesha is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.