EAGLE
Beverly (Bev) Walker
Beverly (Bev) Walker, 90, of Eagle went to her heavenly home Thursday evening, November 25, 2021, at Crossroads Care Center of Pewaukee in Waukesha, with her beloved daughter Ellie by her side. Born in Waukesha, she was the daughter of the late Clyde E. Jeffrey and Esther Myrtle (Galoff) Jeffrey. She was the dear sister of the late Donaldene (Donald) Jeffrey and his wife, Dorothy (Davis) Jeffrey.
Bev, who also used the nickname Jeff, was the single mother of five and did her best to raise loving children. Both Laurie and Ellie demonstrated that love as they took turns taking care of her as her health declined. Bev's faith was the cornerstone of her existence. Her faith helped her attend college and attain a degree, work and raise her children, all as a single parent. Her faith brought her home to Wisconsin from RI to be with her mom as her mother reached her senior years.
Bev will be missed, but she is now in her eternal home and surrounded by loved ones who left before her.
Bev is survived by her children, Donald Walker of Woonsocket, RI, Gail Walker (Michael) of Coventry, RI, Ellie Walker-Wizenreid of Eagle, Laurie Walker of Milwaukee, and Michael Walker of Warwick, RI. She was the cherished grandmother of Andrew, Alissa, James, Rachel, Sean, Felicia, Shaina, Stephanie and Sarah. She was the great-grandmother of Julian, Ezra, Alena.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022 at the Gibson Family Funeral Home in Eagle (103 W. Eagle St., Eagle, WI 53119). Visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Beverly will be laid to rest in Prairie Home Cemetery of Waukesha immediately following the service.
