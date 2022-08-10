Beverly Mary Dittman
June 12, 1943 - Aug. 4, 2022
God called home a very special angel. Beverly Mary Dittman (nee Pope) passed away at the age of 79 on Thursday, August 4, 2022.
Bev was born on June 12, 1943, to John W. and Mildred M. Pope (nee Nettesheim). She was the oldest of eight siblings.
Bev met the love of her life in her sophomore year at Catholic Memorial High School. Vincent Stanley Dittman and Bev were married on September 18,1960. They had two children, Ken and Kay.
Bev is survived by her husband, Vince (Stan); children Ken (Becky) Dittman and Kay (Les) Vertz; grandchildren Joshua (Courtney) Dittman, Katy (Tom) Young, Alexa Dittman (Dave Giliberto), Jessica Vertz (Matthew Kerwin) and Amy (Jacob) Fails and Les Vertz II; and great-grandchildren Layne Menefee, John Dittman, Wyatt Fails, Ariya, Alesha, Kaden and Alora Vertz. She is further survived by Vince’s siblings and spouses, many nieces and nephews and special friends Joyce Outcelt and Lil (her ceramic painting partner).
A car accident almost took her life at the age of 27 however by the grace of God we were given 52 more wonderful years with her. She was in constant pain, however, you would have never known it by talking to her. She would always say, “it’s important to offer your pain up to the poor souls in Purgatory.”
Bev was a wonderful wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed her family immensely; they were her pride and joy. She loved being there and watching her kids, grandkids and now great-grandkids grow up.
Bev also enjoyed real estate. She had her Wisconsin Broker License as well as an Arizona sales license. She was very proud of this accomplishment. Due to her lack of health, she was not able to practice her passion. Bev also enjoyed ceramics. She has created many beautiful pieces over the years which are treasured by her family.
She will be missed by all who knew her.
The family would like to thank the incredible staff and volunteers at AngelsGrace Hospice facility in Oconomowoc for their professionalism and compassionate care for Bev and our family during her last days.
Visitation will be held at St. William Catholic Church, 440 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, on Monday, August 15, from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. noon. Graveside services will be Tuesday, August 16, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery, S22-W22890 Broadway, Waukesha (please meet at cemetery).
Memorials can be directed to St. William Catholic Church, 440 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188, for masses in her honor. Your prayers for Bev and her family are also welcome.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.