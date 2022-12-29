STURGEON BAY
Beverly Stoll
Beverly Stoll, 97, of Sturgeon Bay and formerly of New Berlin, passed away on Dec. 8, 2022, in Sturgeon Bay. She was born in 1925 in Chicago to Ervin and Esther (Magritz) Joost.
On March 9, 1946, she married Richard Stoll; he preceded her in death.
Beverly and her husband lived most of their lives in the Waukesha area. After Richard died, she moved into an apartment complex where she enjoyed socializing with the other residents.
For many years, she loved spending summers at her property on Kangaroo Lake in Door County. Beverly also enjoyed playing cards, doing puzzles, crosswords, knitting, volunteering and was an avid fisherperson.
She is survived by three children, Richard Stoll (Sharon Haberli) of Sturgeon Bay, Annette Begey of Canyon Lake, Texas, and Christy (Adam) Horn of New Berlin; three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband; son Robert (Barbara) Stoll; son-in-law Joe Begey; and two sisters.
A celebration of life will be announced later this year.
Forbes Funeral Home of Sturgeon Bay, 920-743-6574, is assisting the family with arrangements.