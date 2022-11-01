Bill Cherek
Bill Cherek passed away peacefully at the age of 83 surrounded by his family on October 24, 2022. Bill lived his life with purpose and humor and was a dear friend to many.
He is survived by his children Dan Cherek, Laura Hutchins, Jeanie Brown (Barry) and Amy Falk (Andy). Bill was the very proud grandpa to eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Tom Cherek (Sally) and sister Mary Moose.
We are grateful for all the great memories, so many laughs and wisdom he shared with us. We will do our best to carry on his spirit and his legacy.
A memorial gathering will take place at Cesarz, Charapata, & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188, on Monday, November 7, from 1-3 p.m. with a service at 3 p.m.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. Visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com or call 262-542-6609.