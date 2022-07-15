WAUKESHA
Bobbie J. Reed
Jan. 5, 1976 - July 10, 2022
Bobbie J. Reed, age 46, of Waukesha, passed away peacefully July 10, 2022, after a long, unexpected rollercoaster of a battle with sepsis and septic shock. She was surrounded by her husband and children when she passed. Bobbie was born on January 5, 1976, in Waukesha, and was raised by her parents, Nancy and Severo Gonzalez.
Bobbie had a smile that was contagious and a heart of gold. She was kind, gentle determined, strong willed and very passionate about the work she did. She was always willing to lend a hand or shoulder for anyone in need. Bobbie enjoyed cooking, watching many shows on TV, music, and hanging out with loved ones, including her beloved pets.
Bobbie is loved by many and will be sadly missed. She is survived by her loving husband, Roger Reed, who she married on January 7, 1999; her three amazing children, Ash, Charlie and Hunter; her proud parents Nancy and Severo Gonzalez; and brothers, Robert, Michael, Jim, Rick (Colleen) and Bill (Diamonte). Bobbie was fortunate to have a second family as well, which included Maria, Sarah, Mistie and her late brother, Justin. She was also expecting her first grandchild in February 2023. Bobbie will also be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends.
Visitation will take place on Tuesday, July 19, from 3 p.m. until the 5 p.m. funeral service at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bobbie’s name are appreciated to the American Lung Association in hopes of bringing more awareness and further research for lung diseases caused by sepsis. Donations can be made online by visiting www.lung.org and clicking the donate tab.
