Bobbie Jean Krueger (nee Grubbs)
April 29, 1939 — Feb. 5, 2023
Bobbie Jean Krueger (nee Grubbs) was born on April 29, 1939, in Harlan, KY, and was raised in Cincinnati, OH. She was welcomed into heaven on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at the age of 83.
She is survived by her son, Anthony (Alicia) Chentis; grandchildren Nakyta Chentis, Makyle Chentis, Kailee Blazek and Bobby Cleveland; greatgrandchildren Kyler, Khloey, Haylie and Emma; Don’s children, Bruce Krueger, Susie (Alan) Thompson, Patti (Dave) Moravec, Brian (Kristin) Krueger, Nancy Robjohns and Julie (Kurt) Boos; grandchildren Eric (Patti) Poston, Anna (Neil) Mumm, Matthew (Nikki) Lecrone, Sara (Mark) Richens, Jacqueline (Michael) Merhej, Rebekah (Danny) Dance, Brandon (Kristine) Krueger, Griffin Robjohns, Oliver Robjohns, Nathaniel Boos and Kiersten (Dan) Becker; great-grandchildren, Caitlin, Scarlett, Landon, Aspyn, Davanee, Ridge, Michael, Josephine, Danny, Cooper, Finley, Audrick, Rowan and Luka; siblings, Shirley (Danny) Asbury, Glenn (Gloria) Grubbs, Darrell (Jackie) Grubbs and Harold (Rose) Grubbs. Bobbie was cherished by many other dear relatives, friends and neighbors in Delafield and Oconomowoc, Wisconsin; her Timber Pines community in Spring Hill, Florida; and around the country.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mertle and Paul Grubbs; and stepfather Ray Asbury. Also reaching heaven before Bobbie were three loving husbands, Ted Chentis, Don Krueger and David Fellows, and siblings, James (Annabelle) Grubbs and Russell (Judy) Grubbs.
Bobbie influenced and changed so many people’s lives for the better. Her southern charm, bright expressions and smile left a mark on everyone she met. Her passions were tennis, golf, and later on in life, bridge. Bobbie was a savvy businesswoman and property owner. She was an avid world traveler, and amongst many other destinations, had walked the Great Wall of China and golfed at St Andrews in Scotland. She enjoyed her retirement in Florida in the winter and Wisconsin in the summers.
Bobbie's family would like to thank HPH Hospice in Brooksville, Florida, where she was made comfortable and loved in her final days.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Watertown Humane Society, since she had a love for poodles.
A celebration of life for Bobbie will take place on June 3 at Pagenkopf Funeral Home (new location: 2228 N. Silver Maple Lane, Oconomowoc, WI 53066) from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with the service to follow.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call (262) 567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.