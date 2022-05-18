MAPLEWOOD, Minn.
Bonita (Bonnie) Katherine Roth
April 25, 1940 - May 15, 2022
Bonita (Bonnie) Katherine Roth (nee Perron) of Maplewood, Minn., died peacefully on May 15, 2022, at Elk Ridge Special Care Center. She was 82 years of age. Born on April 25, 1940, in Fairbault, Minn., to the late Mary Perron (nee Hruza) and Reynold Perron, Bonnie studied nursing after graduating Northfield High School and began working as a part-time Licensed Practical Nurse at the Olmsted Community Hospital in Rochester, Minn.
On June 11, 1966, she married the late Robert Matthew Roth in Northfield, Minn. They moved to Waukesha for Robert’s railroad career and she enjoyed 47 years there as a member of the community and St. John Neumann Catholic Church.
Bonnie worked part time while raising their two boys, the youngest with a life-long disability. She loved to laugh and dance and enjoyed needlework, playing cards, shopping, music and special events with friends.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
She is survived by her two sons, Michael William and Thomas Matthew, and her beloved brother, William Perron, and his wife, Cynthia Stimmler of Mesa, Ariz. She is further survived by nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, May 23, at Bradshaw Celebration of Life Center, 4600 Greenhaven Drive, White Bear, MN 55127, with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Memorials preferred to the Grace Unit at Regina Hospital in Hastings, Minn., or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Arrangements with Bradshaw Funeral and Cremation Services, 651-407-8300. Visit online at www.bradshawfuneral.com.