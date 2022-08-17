Bonnie J. (Abelt) Shird
Nov. 19, 1937 - Aug. 5, 2022
Bonnie was born November 19, 1937, in Richland Center, to Fred W. and Gertrude (Jones) Abelt. Bonnie passed away August 5, 2022, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
Bonnie’s primary and elementary education was at a one-room school known as Tunnelville School. She graduated from Viola High School in 1955. She attended Kahler Methodist School of Nursing in Rochester, Minnesota, and graduated as a registered nurse.
The next few years were spent in the nursing profession at Vernon Memorial (Viroqua, Wisconsin) and Waukesha Memorial hospitals.
On November 15, 1958, Bonnie married Harry Shird at The Viola United Methodist Church in Viola. Their son Andrew was born in 1963, followed two years later by daughter Laura Burbie in 1965.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by husband, Harry; son Andrew (Susan); daughter Laura; grandson Michael Burbie; two step-grandchildren, Erik Doney (April) and Amber (Josh) Hainz; along with five step-great grandchildren.
Also surviving Bonnie are her two sisters, Carolyn (Christopher) of Reno, Nev., and Lorita (Dennis) Hollenbeck of Raleigh, N.C. Along with three nieces, Johanna Griffen, Tonya Graf and Tara Rogers.
Private family services were held with remains to be scattered somewhere in the Kickapoo Valley near La Farge.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.