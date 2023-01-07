Bonnie Rae Schaefer (Wangerin)
Bonnie Rae Schaefer (Wangerin) was born into eternal life on Friday, December 30, 2022, at the age of 78.
Devoted and loving wife to the late Robert Schaefer for 58 years. Cherished mother of Susan (Brian) Christian, Laurie (Chris) Utter, Amy (Rich) Nickel, Melissa (Chris) Skowlund and Brian Schaefer. Proud grandparent to Robert (Meredith), David (Halsie), James (Margaret), Kathryn, Jenna, Megan, Camryn, Anna, Lily, Grace, Kara and Lauren. Beloved daughter of the late Raymond and the late Beatrice Wangerin. Treasured sister to Wendy Ekstrom (Dave Bitter) and Linda Wangerin. Dear daughter-in-law of the late Bernadette and the late Gregory Schaefer. Much loved sister-in-law to the late Carol (the late Bob) Garrison, the late John (the late Barbara) Schaefer, Mary (the late Ken) Urlakis, Maria (the late Tom) Stoiber, and Greg (Sally) Schaefer. Further survived and loved by nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends.
Bonnie grew up in Milwaukee, where her parents ran the family-owned Uncle August Sausage Company. She attended 24th Street and Phillips Grade School, Rufus King High School and Marquette University, where she became a dental hygienist. Bonnie and Bob met on Big Cedar Lake and were happily married for 58 wonderful years, raising five children in their Brookfield and Nagawicka Lake homes. Bonnie thrived as a homemaker and mother. She also enjoyed reading, playing tennis and volunteering in the St. John Vianney community.
In 1992, Bob and Bonnie moved to Genesee and began a new chapter. Together they enjoyed spending time with friends, reading, horseback riding, vacationing in Arizona, walking the land, traveling, swimming and most importantly spending time with their growing family. Family was everything to Mom. Bonnie and Bob loved spending time with their grandchildren and built a legacy of love that will be passed on for generations to come.
Visitation at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Genesee, on Friday, January 20, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. St. Paul’s Catholic Church is located at S38 W31602 Wern Way, Waukesha, WI 53189. Luncheon will follow at Westmoor Country Club from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Brookfield. Private family burial at 10 a.m. at St. Paul’s Cemetery on Saturday, January 21.
Memorials can be directed to Children’s Hospital LAMBS Fund.
Heartfelt thanks to Sue Miller, Anna Knuth, Megan Ihlenfeldt, Ginger Hathaway MaryBeth Wellach and Rena LeTourneau whose selfless care helped Mom remain at home surrounded by family.
“MOM, WE LOVE YOU MORE!!!!!!”
