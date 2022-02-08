Bonnie Rae Schmitt (nee Buege)
Bonnie Rae Schmitt (nee Buege), 78, died on January 31, 2022.
Following her graduation from Waukesha South High School, Bonnie attended Methodist-Kahler School in Rochester, Minn. She worked as a registered nurse and certified operating room nurse at various hospitals in the Milwaukee area, including the VA, until her retirement in 1987.
Bonnie met and married fellow Vagabond Ski Club member John L. Schmitt in 1983 and together they shared their love of travel by visiting 65 countries and all seven continents until John’s death in 2020. Bonnie was always ready to pack her bags and take on a new adventure. She was a longtime member of Carl Schurz Memorial Park and a kind soul who loved animals.
Bonnie is survived by her niece Catherine (Don) Krug of Charlotte, N.C., niece Deborah (Juan Ignacio) Motiloa of Shanghai, China, goddaughter Linda Koput of Waukesha, and many cousins and friends.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, a private service will be held with immediate family members only.
Memorial donations may be made to the Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) at P.O. Box 834, Waukesha, WI 53187.
