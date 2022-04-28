WAUKESHA
Brad Robert Turowski
May 11, 1989 - March 11, 2022
Brad R. Turowski, of Waukesha and formerly Delafield, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2022, at the age of 32.
Brad graduated from Waukesha North High School in June of 2007, followed by attending Waukesha County Technical College. While at WCTC Brad earned his firefighter/E.M.T.- Basic certification and joined Lake Country Fire & Rescue. Over the following three years Brad earned several advanced level certifications, to include his Paramedic and Instructor 1 licenses, which afforded him to become an EMS instructor/preceptor of students attending the LCFR Training Center. In addition to LCFR, Brad also worked shifts at Bell Ambulance and Sussex Fire Department for several years. He so loved the fire service and always said “If I’m needed, I’ll be there.”
Off-duty Brad enjoyed being outdoors, hiking Retzer Nature Center and Devils Lake State Park, along with kayaking in Waukesha County’s Lake Country waters.
Brad was preceded in death by his mother, Gail D. Wick (11-2019).
He is dearly missed by his father, Robert Turowski, and stepmother, Sandra Keller-Turowski of Waukesha; brother Lane Turowski of Bayview; extended step-family in Illinois and Idaho; aunt and uncle Carol (Turowski) and Kenn Polaski; along with cousins, nieces, nephews and many wonderful friends who’ve had the pleasure of knowing him.
A private burial service will be held on May 11 at the City of Delafield Cemetery on the corner of Poplar Path and Genesee Street in Delafield; the community he served and enjoyed being part of.