WAUKESHA
Braulio ‘Brownie’ Garcia
March 25, 1929 - March 1, 2023
Braulio “Brownie” Garcia of Waukesha passed away on March 1, 2023, at age 93. He was born in Crystal City, Texas, on March 25, 1929, to Venancio Garcia and Rosa (Maldonado) Avila.
Braulio was a very hardworking man all his life. Starting at a very young age he traveled with his parents and siblings to the Midwest to work in the farm fields. At age 18 he was drafted into the Army and enjoyed recounting his antics while stationed in Germany during the Korean War Conflict. After his service ended, he returned to his hometown for a short time before heading to Wisconsin. In 1954 he began working at Quality Aluminum and retired there after 37 years. Braulio met Helen in Waukesha and were married for 64 years.
In their early years they could often be found on the dance floor. Braulio would often serenade Helen with his favorite song “Texarkana Baby.” Braulio was good at the game of horseshoes and had a mean bowling hook. During later years he and Helen enjoyed a little gambling at Ho Chunk and Potawatomi, making daily breakfast visits to McDonald’s, visiting the ducks in Frame Park and watching scary movies together.
Braulio is survived by his loving wife, Helen (nee Hernandez); his children, Venancio (Michelle) Garcia, Reynaldo (Juanita) Garcia, Nancy (Barry) McCarthy, James Garcia and Richard Garcia; his grandchildren Mitchell, Emily and Max Garcia, Braulio and Amanda Garcia, Tara (Adam) Scheuerman, Megan (Nathan) Bernier and Dylan (Lauren) McCarthy, Brandon, Samantha and Elizabeth Garcia and Richard J. Garcia; and great-grandchildren Beckett, Ellis and Ruby, who lovingly called him “Great Grandpa Moo-Cow.” Braulio is also survived by his brother, Enrique Garcia, and his sister, Maggie Gatica, both of Crystal City, Texas, and many nieces and nephews.
Braulio joins his parents, his brother, Raul Garcia, and his sisters, Jovita Martinez, Irene Tellez and Amelia Gomez.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha, from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. Interment to follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Wounded Warrior Project.
The family would like to thank Compassionate Care and Clement J. Zablocki Medical Center VA nurses and caregivers for their compassion and kindness.
