WAUKESHA
Brian C. Shoop
Aug. 14, 1952 - Jan. 17, 2022
Loving husband, father and grandfather, Brian Shoop of Waukesha passed away at age 69 on Monday, January 17, 2022. Brian was born on August 14, 1952, in Austin, Minn., to Clare and Lucille (Reed) Shoop.
He was an easy going and proud father to Briana Shoop. He married his best friend and soulmate, Sherry, and they were married for 19 years. They nicknamed each other Ricky and Lucy for their fun-loving and very happy relationship. He was a wonderful stepdad to Lauren and Bob and a fun and caring pop-pop to Lana, Lacey, Garret, Lilah and Travis.
Brian had a passion for cooking and grilling. He loved having family gatherings and planning and cooking everything with his wife, Sherry. He loved his greyhound dogs, and he and his wife were very involved with various greyhound rescues and formed many friendships over the years. He worked as an engineer at SPX Corporate Solutions (F/N/A Waukesha Electric) for 45 years, where he made many cherished friends. Brian also enjoyed NASCAR, Packers football and watching many cooking and food shows.
Brian was preceded in death by his parents, Clare and Lucille Shoop, and his sisters Marjorie (Ken) MacDonald and Evelyn Zerby. Also, his beloved greyhounds that crossed the rainbow bridge, Beau, Blossom and Star.
He is survived by his wife and soulmate, Sherry Shoop; his daughter, Briana (Eric Kerwin) Shoop; and his stepchildren, Lauren (Jonathan) Fraley and Robert Bath. He is also survived by his grandchildren Lana, Lacey, Garret, Lilah and Travis; his brother, David (Joy) Zerby, and his furbaby, Dory; also, other extended family members and friends.
The family would like to send a special thank you to AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc for their kind and compassionate care of Brian and also his family.
There will be no public funeral services.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc or Greyhounds Only Inc. (Chicago, IL)
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-549-9100 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.