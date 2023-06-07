WAUKESHA
Brian J. Best
Jan. 2, 1971 - June 2, 2023
Brian J. Best of Waukesha died unexpectedly on Friday, June 2, 2023, at the age of 52. He was born in Anchorage, Alaska, on January 2, 1971, the son of James and Cynthia (Ista) Best.
Brian was a 1989 graduate of Waukesha South High School and earned two associate degrees from WCTC. He worked for many years at Jimmy’s Grotto in Waukesha.
He will be sadly missed by his wife, Sheri; father James Best; brothers and sister, Brent (Jaime) Best, Amy (Keith) Weber and Brad (Kristine) Best; best friend Jon Colla; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Cynthia Best.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 13, from 4 p.m. until the 7 p.m. memorial service at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Brian’s name are appreciated to HAWS, 701 Northview Road, Waukesha, WI 53188 (www.hawspets.org).
