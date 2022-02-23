Brian Patrick O’Connor
Brian Patrick O’Connor passed away on February 19, 2022 at the age of 75.
Brian was born in Illinois and attended Milton College in Wisconsin, where he met his wife Barb. He was an honored Army veteran, enlisting after college and served in Vietnam and Germany. Brian worked as a property/casualty insurance claims adjuster; his love of conversation kept him working until shortly before his passing. He was an avid fan of all Wisconsin sports teams and had a passion for trains and military planes.
Brian was the beloved husband of Barbara (Yanz) O’Connor for 50 years; proud father of Kelly (David) Bolin, Michael (Ricca) O’Connor, Katie O’Connor (partner William}, and Meghann (Tony) Migas; cherished grandpa of Ella, Evan, Emerson, Ruby and Carson; dear brother of Mary Alice (George) Kanaly and Terry (Diana) O’Connor; and he was loved and appreciated by many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Margaret O’Connor.
Visitation will be held Saturday, February 26, at Evert-Luko Funeral Home, 170 Warren Ave., Hartland, at 10 a.m., with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove.
Donations to the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight organization are appreciated.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.