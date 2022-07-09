Bruce J. ‘Buzz’ Ackeret
Bruce J. “Buzz” Ackeret was born into eternal life on July 5, 2022, at age 79.
Beloved husband of Mary E. (nee Pawlinski) for nearly 60 years. Loving father of Brian (Catherine), Kevin (Rosalind), Steven (Shari), Laura (Gary) Anderson and Annemarie (Polo) Navarro. Also loved by 16 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Bruce was a 30-year veteran of the City of Milwaukee Fire Department.
Gathering at St. Anthony on the Lake, W280-N2101 Prospect Ave., Pewaukee, on Tuesday, July 19, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Memorial Mass at 12 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the church.
Krause Funeral Home, 21600 W. Capitol Drive. Brookfield, WI 53072, is serving the family For more information, call 262-432-8301 or visit online at www.krausefuneralhome.com.