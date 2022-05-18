MENOMONEE FALLS
Bruce L. Werdin
Bruce L. Werdin died May 13, 2022, at age 85.
He was the beloved husband of Janis E. (nee Jones); dear father of Beverly Werdin, Ruth Werdin and Brett (Tracey) Werdin; stepfather of Michele (Chuck) Baker and Nikki Molas; grandfather of Zach, Alex, Montana and Miles; brother of Sally Kussube; brother-in-law of Jim (Marylou) Jones; uncle of Vicki Dittmer, Debbie (Mike) Angelo and Karen (Darren) Moxen; best friend of James and Ruthann Roberts; and former husband of Edie Johnson.
Bruce proudly served in the United States Marine Corps from 1955-1959. Owner and president of General Fire Equipment Company and served as a Whitefish Bay Auxiliary Police Officer for 20 years. Special thanks to Froedtert Cancer Center of Menomonee Falls and Dr. Abdel Hai Alqwasmi along with Horizon Home Hospice Staff for their kind and loving care.
Family will receive family and friends on Saturday, June 4, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Harder Funeral Home, 18700 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, WI 53045.
Harder Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-781-8350 or visit online at www.harderfuneralhome.com.