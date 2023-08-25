DELAFIELD
C. Michael ‘Mike’ Hausman
October 4, 1940 - Aug. 16, 2023
C. Michael “Mike” Hausman passed away just before dawn in his Delafield home on August 16, 2023. He was born on October 4, 1940, to Dr. Charles M. and Evelyn Hausman and raised in the Calumet Heights and Beverly neighborhoods of Chicago. He was the older brother of sisters Judy Coglianese and Tami Barber. Mike lived a remarkably full life. He attended St. Ignatius College Prep in Chicago and then Admiral Farragut Academy (St. Petersburg, FL) in his youth. He always dreamed of playing in the big leagues, and during the summer of ‘57, at only 17, he got a chance to play for the Milwaukee Braves’ AA club. He then went on to attain an undergraduate degree at his beloved Marquette University.
From ‘62-’64, he served in the Navy as a Lieutenant JG. Following his naval service, Mike returned to Marquette to attend Law School (class of ‘67). A favorite anecdote he liked to share was how he paid for books for school by washing windows at Milwaukee’s Mitchell Park Domes, a notable (and unique) job that gave him pride. Professionally, he built his reputation in downtown Milwaukee becoming a partner with the firm of Frisch, Dudek & Slattery, then he formed Slattery & Hausman, Ltd.
He eventually achieved his dream of building his own practice closer to home in the Lake Country. Mike served as Delafield’s municipal judge for 40 years - a position he cherished and held until the end of his life. He was a member of the Greater Delafield Community Fund since the early 1980s and most recently served as their secretary. Mike was a proud member of the Wisconsin State Bar since 1967 and served as the Waukesha Chapter president (‘04). He earned countless awards and accolades for his exceptional practice and community service.
But Mike arguably will be remembered most for his prolific family, a love for the Northwoods and his cabin in Manitowish Waters, a passion for sports (with a particular devotion toward Marquette basketball, the Brewers and the Bears), and his unparalleled capacity to see and assume the best in others. So many were drawn to Mike for his compassion, wisdom and life experience when they were navigating perilous times. He was a refuge and inspiration to many in their darkest moments.
Mike was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He is survived by his wife, Jane Hausman. He also leaves behind eleven children: Laura (Sean) Buckingham, Sarah (Tony) Dempsey, Craig (Kelly) Hausman, Karen (John) Duffy, Rick (Beth) Ritter, Ron Ritter, Charley (Ashley) Hausman, Ashley (Josh) Hausman-Lohmer, and Meghan (Erik) Jacobson as well as two stepchildren Christopher (Jen) Lanagan and Megan (Mike) Landers. Mike is survived by 14 grandchildren: Megan Buckingham, Zach (Christina) Eppert, Lindsay (Darrell) Hood, Aleigha (Leroy) Page, Jacqueline Eppert, Mac Hausman, Olivia Hausman, Alex Duffy, Jaron Duffy, Samantha Ritter, Marcus Ritter, Millie Jacobson, Margot Jacobson, and Cal Hausman as well as three step-grandchildren Alyssa Lanagan, Mackenzie Lanagan and Ryan Landers. Mike leaves behind 11 great-grandchildren. He is also survived his sister Judy (Bud) Coglianese.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents Charles M. Hausman and Evelyn Hausman, Tami Barber (sister), and Nancy Johns Hausman (mother of Rick, Ron, Charley, Ashley and Meghan).
A celebration of life visitation will be held on Saturday, September 30, at Pagenkopf Funeral Home (2228 Silver Maple Lane in Oconomowoc, WI) from 10 p.m. to 12 p.m., followed by eulogies.
In lieu of flowers, you may contribute to The Campaign for the Fair Sentencing of Youth (CFSY).
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.