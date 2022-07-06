Carl Ray Meek
April 29, 1942 - May 23, 2022
Carl Ray Meek passed away of natural causes on May 23, 2022, at the age of 80. Born on April 29, 1942, in Napton, Mo., to John and Alma Meek. Carl was retired after many years as an auto mechanic.
Carl will be deeply missed by his loving wife Christine; daughter Kimberly D'Lane (Meek) Leimkuehler (Bruce) of Higginsville, Mo.; granddaughter Emily Nicole (Leimkuehler) Wilson (Jon) of Sedalia, Mo.; great-granddaughter Caroline Dean Wilson of Sedalia, Mo.; and a host of family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his son Michael Ray Meek of Marshall, Mo., both brothers Leo Henry Meek of Sedalia, Mo., and Marvin Lester Meek of Sedalia, Mo., and both parents of Marshall.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For an online obituary or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com, or call 262-542-6609.