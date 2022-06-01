WAUKESHA
Carmen De La Paz
December 15, 1940 - May 26, 2022
Carmen De La Paz of Waukesha died Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Heritage Senior Living at the age of 81. She was born in Caguas, Puerto Rico, on December 15, 1940, the daughter of Felipe and Elena (nee Vazquez) Moran. She will be remembered as a great cook and loving mother.
She is survived by her children Fermin, Adelaida, Diana, Javier, Maria, Arcadio Jr. and Gaspar. She is further survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brothers Martin and Luis, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Arcadio, daughter Aida, son Henry and sister Leonor.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 3, from 3 p.m. until the 6 p.m. memorial service at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Memorials in Carmen’s name are appreciated to the American Diabetes Association, 375 Bishops Way, Suite 220, Brookfield, WI 53005.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.