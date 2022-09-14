Carol A. Commodore
July 16, 1944 - Sept. 9, 2022
Carol A. Commodore, age 78, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, with her husband and daughters at her side at Froedert Hospital. She was born on July 16, 1944, to William and Dorothy (Hallett) Russo in Kenosha.
Carol is survived by her husband of 55 years, Jim; her two daughters, Christina (Corey) DeMarco of Appleton and Gina (Mark) Lindner of Broomfield, Colorado; four grandchildren, Madelyn and Chloe DeMarco, and Jameson and Graham Lindner; her sister, Patricia Newell; sister-in-law, Kathy McCann; and numerous cousins, family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers-in-law, Gary Newell and Richard McCann.
Carol began her career as a Spanish teacher at Tremper High School in Kenosha, St. Francis High School in St. Francis and Kettle Moraine High School in Wales. She then became assistant superintendent of Kettle Moraine School District, followed by a curriculum coordinator for Elmbrook School District in Brookfield. While at Elmbrook, she earned a doctorate of education degree from Cardinal Stritch University. After that, she began her final calling of Educational Consultant, which took her to work with school districts in 17 countries and numerous states.
Carol was an avid golfer and an award-winning artist. She and her husband spent the winters of 13 years in Fort Myers, Florida, in a golfing community, where she golfed several times each week, played bocce and cards. She also taught art and Spanish there. She won Best of Show in a juried art show, and had three special merit awards. She loved gardening and crocheting, and taught crocheting classes in Hartland.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 17, at St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church, W359-N8512 Brown St., Oconomowoc, with a visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at St. Catherine’s Cemetery with a reception in the church hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Carol’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association and American Lung Association.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.