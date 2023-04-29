WAUKESHA
Carol Ann Petrie (nee Neumann)
November 19, 1940 — April 18, 2023
Carol Ann Petrie, 82, of Waukesha, fell asleep in death on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Angels-Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc, surrounded by her family.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jerry; her daughter, Leta; her father, Royal; her mother; Doris; and her brother, Royal Jr.
She is the loving mother to Kelly (Sandi) Petrie, Marnie Richards and Jaloo (Michael) Becker; grandmother/step-grandmother and great-grandmother/step-great-grandmother. She is also survived by her sister Karen and brother Dean, as well as many relatives and friends.
Carol will be truly missed. The family would like to express their deep appreciation for those who cared for her at Kensington the last several years, also the staff at AngelsGrace and ProMedica who made her final days peaceful and dignified. Special thanks also to Christy Kleinmeyer at ProHealth Care.
Carol’s family is hosting a memorial visitation that will be held on Saturday, May 6, at Waukesha Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, W230S3250 Milky Way Road, Waukesha, from 1 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 1:30 p.m.
Private inurment at Prairie Home Cemetery, Waukesha.
Church and Chapel Rudolph Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, please call 262-549-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.