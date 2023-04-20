OCONOMOWOC
Carol Ann Schneider
Jan. 16, 1953 - April 12, 2023
Carol Ann Schneider, age 70, passed away peacefully at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice in Wauwatosa on April 12, 2023. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed.
Carol was born in Milwaukee on January 16, 1953, to John and Mary (Thelen) Windis, growing up in Port Washington. She graduated college from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a degree in physical therapy and worked in multiple medical facilities throughout her career. Carol was married to Thomas P. Schneider for 45 years, residing in Oconomowoc. She was fiercely independent, intelligent and determined. She was a wonderful cook, avid reader and enjoyed playing cards, traveling, golfing, swimming, shopping, crocheting, decorating for the holidays (particularly Halloween), and entertaining, especially at Christmas and New Year’s Eve.
She is survived by her two daughters, Leah (Schneider) Est of Lake Mills and Beth (Jon) Frankey of Wauwatosa; grandchildren Michael Frankey, Robert Est, Jase Frankey, Hunter Frankey and Kaitlyn Est; sister Katherine Windis of West Bend; sister Judith (Windis) Hill of Pinellas Park, Fla.; sister Jennifer (Bob) Heth of Winona, Minn.; brother John (Mary) Windis of Oshkosh; sister Deborah (Windis) McNaughton of Wauwatosa; sister Joan (Joe) Windis of Hartford; sister Patricia (Ron) Neu of Kewaskum; and sister Roberta (Max) Bailey of Bartlesville, Okla. In addition, Carol is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents John Windis and Mary (Thelen) Windis; her brother Daniel Windis; her sister Jean (Windis) Jacque; and her sister Mary (Windis) Adams.
A celebration of life will be held at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 2228 Silver Maple Lane, Oconomowoc, WI 53066, on Wednesday, April 19, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. We will have a short memorial service beginning at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.