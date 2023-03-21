PARKER, COLO.
Carol Anne Luke
Nov. 8, 1937 - Dec. 2, 2022
Carol Anne Luke (nee Fraser) of Parker, Colo., passed away December 2, 2022, in Parker, at age 85. Carol was born November 8, 1937, to Arthur and Blodwyn Fraser in Berlin, Wisconsin.
Carol spent her formative years in the small town of Poy Sippi, Wisconsin, where the family ran the local garage, car dealership and farm implement sales, known as Dahlke-Fraser. After graduating from Berlin High School, Carol entered the dental program at Marquette University in Milwaukee. After six years of study, she graduated as a dental hygienist. It was during her time at Marquette that she met the love of her life, Alan B. Luke, who was completing his dental degree at the same college. Carol married Alan B. Luke as the two graduated together from Marquette in the spring of 1960.
After graduation and completing their nuptials, Carol and Alan embarked on one of the most exciting times of their lives. Alan was In the Naval ROTC Program at Marquette and was commissioned as a lieutenant commander in the Navy.
Carol loved the life of a naval officer's wife, entertaining, traveling and living abroad. The two were first stationed in San Diego where Carol began her career as a dental hygienist. Then the orders came for departure to Japan where the couple would spend the next three years and welcome their first son, Alan B. Luke II, into the world. The next station duty had them off to Maryland where the lieutenant commander split his time between Bethesda Naval Hospital and carrier operations onboard the USS Independence. It was during this busy time that Carol gave birth to two more sons, Brady and Tim. The next three years were spent in Iowa City where Alan received his doctorate at the University of Iowa. After leaving the Navy and finishing medical school, Carol and Alan were finally able to settle in Colorado, where the two secretly had always wanted to live. They raised their three boys, enjoyed horses, skiing and all that life in Colorado has to offer.
It was at the height of their wonderful life together that tragedy struck. Alan, Carol's loving husband, passed in 1977 and Carol had to carry on as a single mother with three young children. Carol made the decision to stay in Colorado for the stability that gave the young boys and together the family grew up together. Even though some of the family eventually moved out of state, Carol remained in Colorado for the rest of her life, enjoying tennis, travel with Ports Of Call, as well as time with visiting family and friends.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Alan B. Luke, father Arthur Fraser, and mother Blodwyn Fraser.
Carol is survived by her three sons, Alan (Nichole) Luke, of Parker, Colo., Brady Luke, of Phoenix, Ariz., and Tim (Sonya) Luke, of Scottsdale, Ariz.; granddaughter Emma Luke, of Ocala, Fla.; grandson Roen Luke of Daytona Beach, Fla.; granddaughter Devon Luke of Dallas, Texas; granddaughter Anyah Luke of Parker, Colo.; and grandson Brendon Luke of Scottsdale, Ariz.
A celebration of Carol's life is scheduled for Sunday, March 26, from 1-5 p.m. at the Brookfield Highlands Community Room, 20825 George Hunt Circle, Building 7, Waukesha. There will be a memorial service at 3 p.m. where stories and remembrances of Carol can be shared.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests that any gifts or donations be directed to the Carol A. Luke Memorial Scholarship Fund, in care of Alan B. Luke II, 47047 Frasier Fir Circle, Parker, CO 80138.
For online condolences, please visit www.schramkafuneralhome.com.