MIDDLETON
Carol Feathers Roso
Oct. 18, 1932 - Sept. 11, 2023
Carol Feathers Roso passed away at home on September 11, 2023. Carol was born on October 18, 1932 in Platteville, and was the daughter of Merle and Edna (Cordts) Feathers.
She grew up on the family farm with Mary, her younger sister, and attended a rural one-room school, graduating from Belmont High School in 1950.
She enthusiastically participated in 4-H Club work and was chosen to be a delegate to the National 4-H Congress. She also received a scholarship to study at the University of Wisconsin-Madison (UW).
At UW she met the love of her life, Arthur R. Roso, of Waukesha. Their wedding was at Peace Lutheran Church, Platteville, on December 23, 1952.
Upon completion of their Bachelor of Science degrees, she and Arthur lived in Williamsburg, Va., where she taught at the Newport News High School during Art's two-year tour of duty as an Army officer at Fort Eustis. They then moved to Wauwatosa and Geneva, Ill., where she taught prior to the birth of her children, Lynne in 1961 and Thomas in 1962.
Carol fulfilled her life goal to be a parent and always prioritized her family first. She taught at Milwaukee Lutheran High School 1966-69 while Arthur attended Marquette Law School. She earned a Master of Science in Educational Psychology in 1969 and worked as a guidance counselor until she completed her Doctor of Philosophy degree in 1978 and became an administrator and later a principal at Kettle Moraine High School in Wales. She was promoted to Director of Personnel and Special Projects which encompassed district-wide testing programs and federally funded projects pertaining to school-age parenting, teacher coaching, and gender equity.
During a sabbatical leave, she taught psychology courses at Carroll University in Waukesha and a graduate education course at Marquette University in Milwaukee. She also completed requirements for Wisconsin licensure as a clinical psychologist. Carol’s wide range of interests included traveling, sewing, golfing, playing tennis, bicycling, gardening, reading, watching movies, attending opera, theater and ballet performances and maintaining relationships with friends.
She was an accomplished painter. Carol’s mandate was to contribute in such a way that one’s life makes a significant difference.
Carol was predeceased by her son Thomas.
She will be dearly missed by her husband of 70 years, Arthur; sister Mary Feathers (Robert Henry); daughter Lynne (Keva) Schulz; and three grandchildren: Katharine (Ryan Davine), Zachary (Heather Hanson) and Elizabeth Schulz.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to your favorite charity or the American Heart Association.
A visitation will be on Thursday, September 21, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Winn-Cress Funeral Home, 5785 County Road Q in Waunakee. A burial will immediately follow at Evergreen Hill Cemetery in Middleton.
