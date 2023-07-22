NORTH PRAIRIE
Carol J. Rolfe
April 8, 1931 - July 13, 2023
Carol J. Rolfe (nee Brunner), longtime resident of North Prairie, passed away on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at the age of 92 at Waterford Senior Living under the care of ProHealth Hospice.
She was born on April 8, 1931, to Frank and Lois Brunner (Kling). Carol Graduated from Waukesha High School in 1948. She married the love of her life, Lyle Rolfe, on November 27, 1948. They were married for 50 loving years. Carol was North Prairie’s Avon lady for 50 years. She worked at WCTC in the registrar’s office. Carol spent many winters in New Smyrna Beach, FL, and summers at Lake Arrowhead in Adams County. She has traveled all over the United States with Lyle and family. Some of the places that she visited was Spain, Italy, and England, which was a trip with her daughters and granddaughters.
Carol is going to be dearly missed by her children: Chris (Rob) Klussendorf, Medford, Debby (Steve) Rudolph, Silver Lake, Jeff ( Jan) Rolfe Fond du Lac, Doug (Brenda) Rolfe, Hilton Head, S.C.; grandchildren: Erica (Roy) Spatz, Jessica Rolfe, John (Lisa) Rolfe, Ryan (Cheri) Klussendorf, Shaun (Taryn) Porter, Tanya (Dave) Scola, Michael Porter, Alexandra Stone, Bryant Rolfe, Badlyn (Shelby) Rolfe; great grandchildren: Addison and Asher Spatz, Josie, John Jr. and Lyla Rolfe, Kale, Owen, and Max Klussendorf, Madalyn and Nora Porter.
The services for Carol will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Carol’s name to the North Prairie Historical Society.
Services are entrusted to Cesarz Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home. For more information, visit www.waukeshafuneralhome.com.