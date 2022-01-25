EAGLE
Carole A. Roser
Dec. 13, 1943 - Jan. 23, 2022
Carole A. Roser, 78, of Eagle, passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at her home with her loving husband by her side.
Carole was born on December 13, 1943, in Sturgeon Bay, the daughter of William and Elaine (Bruzynski) Weber. She graduated from Pulaski High School in Milwaukee. Carole worked as a School Bus Driver for the last 20 years of her working career. She also worked as a hall supervisor and teacher’s aid at Mukwonago High School for many years. Carole had a special connection with young people and greatly enjoyed working with and being around kids at her jobs.
Carole married Ernest Heiskanen on July 31, 1965, and the couple was blessed with two daughters, Cheryl and Laura. Ernest and Carole would go on to enjoy many years of marriage until his passing in 1999. Carole was later united in marriage to Paul Roser on June 11, 2001, in Las Vegas, and the two would go on to enjoy 20 years of marriage together. Carole had a very strong faith and enjoyed her church family at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church of Mukwonago very much. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and will be greatly missed by those she leaves behind.
She is survived by: her loving husband, Paul Roser of Eagle; her grandchildren, Mitchell Krebsbach, Dustin Luebke and Jordan Keuler; her great-grandchildren, Eila Krebsbach and Jaymie Keuler; her sisters, Terry (Bob) Lichina of Vernon and Wendy (Dennis) Schmidt of Cudahy; and her brother, Jerry (Kathy) Weber of Redgranite. Carole is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Ernest Heiskanen; her two daughters, Cheryl Krebsbach and Laura Luebke; and her brother, Bill Weber.
In lieu of flowers, memorial in Carole’s honor may be made to St. John’s Evangelical Church of Mukwonago.
A funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, January 29, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mukwonago. The Rev. John Bortulin and the Rev. Tim Bode will officiate the service. Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Carole will be laid to rest in Oak Knoll Cemetery in Mukwonago at a later date.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Eagle and Palmyra are serving the family. To place an online condolence, please visit gibsonfuneral.com.