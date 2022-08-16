WAUKESHA
Carole Esser
Carole Esser of Waukesha passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at the age of 83.
Carole is survived by her beloved children Jean (Bill) Humphrey of Waukesha, Jacquelyn (Dave) Penning of Mukwonago and James Joers of Waukesha. She was the proud grandma of Chad, Ryan, Joshua, Tracey and Cody. Carole was the absolutely adoring great-grandma to Kayla, Danielle, Alexandra, Haley, Ryan, Brennan, Gabriela, Masen, Lily and Violet. Carole is further survived by other relatives and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Bud Esser; her parents; all of her siblings; and her beloved grandson, Thomas. Carol took her last breath on the 13th anniversary of Thomas’s passing. There were, understandably, big hugs in heaven that day.
Carole worked as an operating room tech at Lakeview Hospital for 18 years. One could argue that she treated her home with the same care and organization as the operating room. Everything was neat and tidy and everything had a place. That is, until those great-grand babies came along. Her children watched in amazement as their mother suddenly allowed toys, trinkets, and art projects to occupy her pristine home. Carole was a talented fiber artist and made a custom quilt for each member of her family. They just had to tell her what their favorite colors were and she would take care of the rest. She even joined the Quilting Club at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, where she was a longtime member. Not wanting to be limited to quilting, Carole also knitted and crocheted hats, mittens, and scarves to be donated to those in need. If she couldn’t warm you up with one of her creations, her wicked sense of humor could certainly do the trick. She passed that humor on to her family. Time spent with her family was so often filled with laughter because being together gave her such great joy.
A memorial gathering will be held for Carole at Cesarz, Charapata, & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188, on Thursday, August 18, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 6 p.m.
The family would like to extend a sincere and heartfelt thank you to Renecia. Her kind, compassionate care of their mother in the final days of her life gave great comfort and peace to all.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Carole Esser’s honor may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
