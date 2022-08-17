Carole J. Bock
Carole J. Bock (nee Busche) passed peacefully Friday, August 12, 2022, at age 83.
Wife of Donald for 58 years. Mother of Diana (Marty Garins) Haag and Christy (John C.) Pierce. Also loved by other family and friends.
Visitation will be at the Krause Funeral Home, 21600 W. Capitol Drive in Brookfield, on Saturday, August 20, from 1-2:45 p.m. Funeral service at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Unity Lutheran Church - Cross of Life Campus College Scholarship Fund.
Krause Funeral Home is serving the family. For additional information, please visit www.krausefuneralhome.com or call 262-432-8300.