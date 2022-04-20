OCONOMOWOC/WAUKESHA
Carole J. Casper
Feb. 13, 1936 - April 14, 2022
Carole J. Casper, of Oconomowoc and longtime Waukesha resident, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice at age 86. She was born in Waukesha on February 13, 1936, the daughter of Clarence and Ann (nee Hunkins) Langlas.
Carole was born and raised in Waukesha and was a lifelong resident of Waukesha County. She was a graduate of Waukesha South High School. Carole met her beloved husband of 66 years, Andrew at Muskego Beach and together they have been longtime members of Trinity Lutheran Church. She enjoyed working as a beautician by trade and as a dispatcher for the town of Waukesha Fire Department where her husband served as fire chief. Carole was also co-owner of a family liquor store (New Berlin Liquor) in New Berlin. She was a member and past president of the Town of Waukesha Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. Carole enjoyed bowling but most of all she cherished her family and was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Carole would always tell her children to call when they got home to know they were safe; she is now home with God, and we know that she is safe.
She will be sadly missed by her husband, Andrew, and their loving children, Robin Casper, Lonnie Casper and Kimberly Ann (James) Johnson; her cherished grandchildren, Kristan Hughes (fiance Ryan); Amanda (Josh) Luedtke, Brianna Casper, Kayla Casper, Tanya (Brad) James and Danielle (Jay) Kohlhaas; and her eight treasured great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Mason, Brooklyn, Jayden, Sawyer, Emma, Kylie and Noah. She is further survived by her sister Shirley Novotny, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A special thank you to Pastor Schumacher, the Cancer Center Oconomowoc and ProHealth AngelsGrace Hospice for their compassion to Carole and the entire family.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 23, from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. memorial service at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1052 Whiterock Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Trinity Lutheran Church.
“I Love You a Bushel and a Peck”
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.