WAUKESHA
Carole J. Cook
April 28, 1937 - Jan. 20, 2022
Carole J. Cook of Waukesha died Thursday, January 20, 2022, at her home at the age of 84. She was born in Boscobel on April 28, 1937, the daughter of William and Marie (Hunt) O’Neil.
Carole was a librarian for Central Middle School for 24 years. She enjoyed being a member of the Red Hat Society and volunteering at Waukesha Memorial Hospital’s cancer center. Carole was a lover of animals and found joy in volunteering at HAWS since 1974.
She will be sadly missed by her sons, David Cook and Christopher (Jennifer) Cook, both of Waukesha; her grandchildren, Jessica and Jonathan; and her brother John (Iris) O’Neil. She is further survived by her niece (Sarah), nephew (Jerry), her cats Bennie-Bob and Rose, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her former husband and friend, Terry Cook, her infant son, Stewart, and her parents.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 27, from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Private burial for the family will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery. Because of Carole’s love for animals, memorials in her memory are appreciated to the Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS), 701 Northview Road, Waukesha, WI 53188.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.