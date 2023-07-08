MUSKEGO
Carole Vavrik
May 28, 1943 — July 6, 2023
Carole Vavrik (nee Toman) passed to eternal life Thursday, July 6, 2023, age 80 years.
Beloved wife of Donald. Dear mother of Leigh and Michael Vavrik. Loving grandmother of Nora and Colton. Sister of the late Vincent (Julie) Toman. Sister-in-law of Donna (Bill) Hammon, Debbie (Dave) Peterson and Dennis (Linda) Vavrik. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 13, at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home, W195-S6610 Racine Ave, Muskego, from 4 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 6 p.m. Private interment Holy Cross Cemetery.
She was a retired employee of Waukesha County Courthouse.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital appreciated.
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home, 262-679-1444, is serving the family. Visit online at www.bvfh.net.