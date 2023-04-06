Carrie E. Dakin (BZ Ryan)
Jan. 1, 1958 — March 14, 2023
Carrie (BZ) Dakin, age 65, left us too soon on March 14, 2023. She was born in Waukesha on January 1, 1958. She graduated from Catholic Memorial High School and studied at the Milwaukee Conservatory of Music.
BZ, to those who knew her from her younger years, lived life to the fullest and had a special passion for the many pursuits she undertook. She loved playing difficult classical cpieces from Rachmaninov on the piano from memory, breeding show-quality oriental cats and competing in car stereo challenges; many of which she won. She loved fast cars, great music and creating beautiful pieces of art which she would often give to others.
In later years she went by either Carrie or Mona. Her most recent passion was physical fitness which she took up with her personal trainer. She was determined to win world records competing in races on her Concept 2 Rower and Ski machines, which she did several times.
Her career through the years was in accounting, most recently at Berg Management Company in Waukesha. She was a caring, giving friend to those she kept close.
She is survived by her siblings Mary, Julie and Peter and her good friends Maria and Ryan.
“Rest in Peace dear friend, you've certainly earned your wings”