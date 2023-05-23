STONE BANK
Carrie Jendusa
Sept. 20, 1960 - March 15, 2023
Carrie Jendusa, 62, of Stone Bank, passed away on March 15, 2023. Carrie was born in Janesville, to Robert and Janet Zimborski on September 20, 1960. She went to school at Waukesha North High School, UW-Waukesha and UW-LaCrosse. She married Jim Jendusa on February 7, 1987, in Milwaukee. She worked as a science/health education teacher for several years before becoming a full-time stay-at-home mother.
She enjoyed homeschooling her three daughters, vacationing in Florida, gardens, trees, flowers, bakery, cooking, and music.
Carrie is survived by her husband, James Jendusa; their daughters Gina Jendusa, Alyssa Jendusa and Sara Jendusa; her parents Robert and Janet Zimborski; her siblings Tony (Karen) Zimborski, Cameo (Chris) Bennett, Corrina Zimborski Trettin, Joe (Deanne) Zimborski and Tom (Jodie) Zimborski; father-in-law James Jendusa; sister-in-law Jean (Norman) Jendusa-Pettigrew; brother-in-law Jerry (Becky) Jendusa; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express thanks to Evert-Luko Funeral Home (Gino), Tribute Companies (Matt), and The Gardens of StoneBank Cemetery.
Services were held on March, 22, 2023, at 2 pm, followed by a gathering at Kim’s Gourmet Pub.
The pallbearers were Gina Jendusa, Alyssa Jendusa, Sara Jendusa, Jerry Jendusa, Josh Jendusa and Joey Jendusa.
The service was facilitated by the incomparable Chaplain Tom of AngelsGrace Hospice.