MONTELLO
Carrol Charles Krueger
Feb. 6, 1940 - Jan. 17, 2023
Carrol Charles Krueger, age 82, of Montello (formerly of Waukesha), passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital in Portage.
A memorial service for him will be held on Saturday, January 21, at 11 a.m. at Crawford Funeral Home in Montello. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service.
Please go to the funeral home website for a full obituary.
