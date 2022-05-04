WAUKESHA
Cassandra M. Oliver
March 31, 1983 - April 30, 2022
Cassandra M. Oliver of Waukesha died April 30, 2022 at age 39. She was born in Waukesha on March 31, 1983, the daughter of David and Jennifer (nee Hathaway) Fehring.
Cassandra was in the 2002 graduating class at Waukesha North High School. She spent her career of 13 years working at Walmart in the asset protection department. She had worked at the Waukesha location and the location on East Capitol Drive in Milwaukee.
She is survived by her fiancé, Marcus Darden; her children Jackson Oliver and Abigail Darden; her parents David Fehring of Waukesha and Jennifer Page of Corpus Christi, Texas; stepfather Joel Page of Robeline, Louisiana; sisters Catrinna (Gregory) Anastasio-Trombley of Robeline, Louisiana, and Elizabeth Page of Waukesha; brother Jake Hathaway of Waukesha; nieces and nephews Vania, Cash, Presley, Piper, Llogan, Damien, Trent, and Cory; and godchildren Anthony, Adriana, Aaron and Geneese. She is further survived by other relatives, co-workers and many friends.
Visitation will be Saturday, May 7, at Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186, from 10 a.m. until the eulogy and time of sharing at 2 p.m.
Memorials are appreciated to the Waukesha Women's Center, 505 N. East Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.