Cecelia Rose Gump
Feb. 11, 1931 - June 9, 2023
Cecelia Rose Gump died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on June 9, 2023, at the age of 92. She was born on the Leick family farm in Stratford, Wisconsin, on February 11, 1931, to Lawrence and Cecelia Leick.
The second of six children, Cecelia moved from the farm to the city of Milwaukee after graduating from high school. She worked at Allen Bradley, where she met the love of her life, Roy Gump. They married in 1956 and enjoyed 67 years of marriage. Cecelia loved sewing-she even sewed her wedding dress. She made most of her young children’s clothing and later took up quilting. Many family, friends, churches, and non-profit organizations have benefited from her quilted gifts. In addition to her family and her Catholic faith, she also loved playing tennis, traveling and ice cream.
Cecelia is survived by her dear husband, Roy, and their loving children Sandy (Steve) Ashley, Vicki (Mohan) Nathan, and William Gump. She is further survived by grandchildren David Ashley, Brooke (Wayne) Staats, Anita Nathan, and Alex Nathan, and two great-grandchildren, Anna and Clara Staats. She is also survived by two of her sisters, Kathryn Weber and Bernadette Hardinger.
Cecelia was preceded in death by her son Thomas Gump.
The visitation will be held on June 21, from 12:30 p.m. until the start of the Mass of Christian burial at 1:30 p.m. at St. William Catholic Church, 440 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha.
In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to Vitas Hospice or St. William Catholic Church.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For an online obituary or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com, or call 262-542-6609.