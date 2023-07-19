WATERTOWN
Charlene Ann Schick (nee Fink)
May 20, 1943 - July 15, 2023
Charlene Ann Schick (nee Fink) passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2023, following an extended illness. Charlene was born on May 20, 1943, the second of six children, to Earl and Jeannette (nee Herman) Fink, in Fond du Lac. She grew up in “Finkville” (an unrecorded subdivision of most of her aunts and uncles and cousins) in Fond du Lac, graduating from Goodrich High School in 1961; and, in 1965, she earned a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Marian College. She met Edward Schick in 1963 on a blind date arranged by mutual friends, and the couple married on July 24, 1965, in North Fond du Lac.
Charlene and Ed have lived in Watertown ever since, though their unofficial “home away from home” was the Isle of Palms, S.C., where they, with the family, vacationed numerous times.
Charlene was an avid reader of mysteries, ghost stories and history. Other hobbies included puzzles (crossword and jigsaw), bowling, fishing, and (until all the rule changes!) NASCAR. She was a true culinary artist, and the joy of her life was her family; she especially loved spoiling her grandchildren.
Charlene was predeceased by her parents, brother Thomas Fink, and another brother, John, who had been stillborn.
She is survived by her husband, Edward; daughters, Laura Groetsch and Ann Mueller; son, Michael Schick; grandsons, Jacob (Michelle) Mueller, Brandon Mueller, Benjamin (Kara Schreiber) Parmley, Alexander Mueller, Nicholas (Courtney Mingus) Parmley and Samuel (Hayley) Parmley; two great-grandchildren, Catherine and Colby Mueller; and siblings Earl (Vi) Fink, Marilyn (John) Christiansen, and William (Patricia) Fink.
Charlene chose to not have a funeral, preferring to have people remember her as she was.
The family would like to say a special thanks to Rainbow Hospice of Johnson Creek for their amazing assistance in Charlene’s final days.
Donations in her name can be made to Rainbow Hospice or St. Jude's.
Hafemeister Funeral Home of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be left at www.HafemeisterFH.com.