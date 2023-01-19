OCONOMOWOC
Charles Clarence Kilander III (Chookie Kilander)
Charles Clarence Kilander III (Chookie Kilander), age 83, passed away peacefully on January 15, 2023, after a life well lived. He was a lifelong resident of Oconomowoc.
Chookie is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Ann H. Kilander; sons Charlie, Craig (Chad) and Chad (Justin); and daughter Jennifer (Andrew). He was also a proud grandfather to Jayne, Eli, Meg, Chloe, Vega, Lauren, Dominic, and Cora.
He was preceded in death by his sister Patsy.
He was a 1958 graduate of Oconomowoc High School and attended the University of Wisconsin and Ripon College. After schooling, Chookie owned and ran a food brokerage business with his father, Charles Kilander II. Later in life, he was an investment broker with AG Edwards.
Chookie was actively engaged in the community including high school reunion planning, serving on committees for Shorehaven, and as a very active and dedicated member of the Lake Area Club. He was highly involved in local snowmobile clubs throughout his life. His primary passion was sailboat racing on Lac LaBelle from the 1950s through the 1980s. He later transitioned to race management, serving on race committees for the Lac LaBelle Yacht Club, for the Inland Lakes Yachting Association throughout the Midwest, and ultimately for international regattas in Key West, Fla., and the 1996 Summer Olympic Games in Savanah Georgia.
He also enjoyed traveling the country visiting his children and grandchildren and cruising the Caribbean with family and friends.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, January 22, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by an informal memorial service at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 2228 Silver Maple Lane, Oconomowoc. A light lunch will also follow for sharing memories.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to ProHealth AngelsGrace Hospice.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.