WAUKESHA
Charles John Waldvogel
Feb. 5, 1945 - June 25, 2022
Charles John Waldvogel, age 77, of Waukesha and formerly of Hartford, passed away on Saturday June 25, 2022, at home. Charlie was born on February 5, 1945, in Wausau, to Joseph and Sophie Waldvogel. He attended two years at Holy Cross Seminary in La Crosse, before returning to Wausau to graduate from Newman High School. He then went on to graduate from Marquette University with a degree in accounting. He was a proud member of the Delta Sigma Pi fraternity.
Charlie married Carol Lesjak on December 30, 1967, at St. Bernadette's Catholic Church in Milwaukee. They moved to the Town of Erin, where they lived for 28 years. Charlie worked in Waukesha as a self-employed Certified Public Accountant and they eventually moved to Waukesha in 2004.
Charlie’s love of sports was evident in the time he spent attending sporting events. He was a season ticket holder for the Milwaukee Bucks, and also enjoyed attending many men’s basketball games at his alma mater, Marquette University. He enjoyed attending Wisconsin Badger football games with his close friend Rick Nelson. Charlie was able to spend time with his granddaughters throughout their years of soccer, rowing and theater.
Charlie put others before himself, and was a true servant of God. He was a devoted caregiver to his wife Carol for many years after she became disabled. He was a member of St. Mary of the Hill Parish for 45 years, as his faith was very important to him. He was also a long-time member of the Waukesha Kiwanis Club, including serving as president in 1987.
Charlie was preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Carol Waldvogel; parents, Joe and Sophie Waldvogel; sister Mary Jane Waldvogel; brother George Waldvogel; brother-in-law Jonathan Gould; father-in law, Frank Lesjak; and mother-in-law, Helen Lesjak.
Charlie will be remembered for his humor, work ethic and devotion to his family. He saw the good in everyone he met. He will be deeply missed by his two children, Julie (Kevin) Grove of Hammond and Mike (Melissa) Waldvogel of Portage; and three special grandchildren; Megan and Kaleigh Waldvogel and Elizabeth Grove. He will also be missed by his closest friend and companion, Mary Olinger, with whom he shared a love for travel. He is further survived by his siblings Bill (Kathy) Waldvogel, Linda Waldvogel and Jim (Mary) Waldvogel, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
The first visitation will be held on Monday, July 11, at the Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. A second visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 12, at the Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary Help of Christians at Holy Hill, Chapel of St. Therese Level 2, 1515 Carmel Road, Hubertus, at 10 a.m. until the funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Father Jude is officiating. Burial will take place after the funeral Mass at St. Mary of the Hill Cemetery. A luncheon will be held at the Parish Center after the burial.
If desired, memorials can be made to St. Mary of the Hill Parish, 1525 Carmel Road, Hubertus, WI 53033.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message visit us online at www.randledable.com.