Charles Scott Bennetts
Charles Scott Bennetts passed away on October 3, 2022. He was born to Carl and Barbara (Thode) Bennetts in 1955, the oldest son — his siblings are Colleen (the late Fred) Christensen, Brian Bennetts (Donna) Kathleen Weik (Todd).
Charles graduated from Waukesha High School in 1973. In June 1976 he married Wendy Strombeck and together raised three children, Mackenzie Vermey (Jason), Miranda Couch (Owen) and Charles Bennetts II. Charles moved from Waukesha to Gay, Mich., due to his historical roots. Great-great grandfather Thomas J. Bennetts was lighthouse keeper for 15 years (1913-1927) and grandfather Thomas W. Bennetts was in U.S. Life Saving (later Coast Guard) in Eagle Harbor.
His grandmother, Angeline Hartmann, was from Delaware, Mich., and his grandfather, Thomas Bennetts, was a lighthouse keeper at Eagle Harbor and was a surfman at the Eagle Harbor Life Saving Station, and was involved in the historic rescue of the crew of the LC Waldo. He never tired of the area, and was always excited to tell everyone about the history of the Keweenaw Peninsula.
Charles was active in his community and he was on several committees, including Save the Smokestack and the Keweenaw County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority, and was a trustee for the Town of Gay.
He loved working on cars and spending time with his family. He will be missed.